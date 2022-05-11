A man has blown up a pub toilet after consuming 27 pints and a treble hot vindaloo DUBBED ‘The Bum Blaster’

Curry lover Tony told Daily Sport “I’d been enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with a curry and a few pints, when the KHAZI gave way”

The GUVNOR of the Ye Olde Bottle has now served Tony with a £2000 repair bill and BANNED him from the pubs curry nights.

When asked about the incident landlord Dermot O’Connor said “I don’t give a SHIT what people do in their own home, but to do this a family pub disrespectful.” Adding “It’s F**KING out of order.”

Daily Sport says – Good job Sir Keir didn’t get his IMFAMOUS curry here or things could have turned out even worse…….