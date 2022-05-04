Midweek 5 Minutes with Charlotte

Today Sport Readers we chat to brunette Sport Babe Charlotte and here is what she had to share with us all here at SPORT HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Charlotte Nadine

Q2. Where are you from? Bedfordshire

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so, how many hours have you put into them? Yes, I have two so far would like a couple more one in the centre of my bust and the other on my ribs. Only couple hours work but very painful

Q5. Any piercings? 5 piercings 3 in ears, nipples and my belly

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I was taking part in the Miss Swimsuit UK pageant, and I placed 4th in the UK and ever since I’ve had lots of opportunities to shoot

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been in couple music videos one of them was for Tom Zanetti

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I do have few upcoming shoots but I also work as a grid girl so I will be on the track this summer

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Weirdly I love all sorts of music depending on my mood, dance, hip hop, but I do love grime and rap and a little country haha

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes I train in the gym 5/6 times a week, I horse ride and pole dance

Q12. Are you into video games? I have been known to play a little COD from time to time but it is not a go to hobby

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? No real favourite sport but Cristiano Ronaldo is gorgeous

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Sucker for a romcom and cry at absolutely everything haha, my favourite film is the holiday.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Sushi or steak

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? G & T or Vodka Cranberry

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be successful and happy

Q18. Measurements? 8-10, 30D BOOBS, shoes size 6

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a car

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? depends on how I’m feeling and the person its with

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have a twin

Q23. What are your social media accounts? I only use insta – @charlottenadine__