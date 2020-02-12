Warrior’s Valley weighted to go well at Southwell

Now dropped back in grade, the well-wrighted Warrior’s Valley looks worth a wager at 9/1 in the 4.00 ar Southwell todau.

This David Griffiths trained five-year-old has won three times and alos been placed on three occasions in 15 starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes in March of last year, Warrior’s Valley ran on strongly to beat Eternal Sun by a length in a 13-runner class 4 affair off a mark of 71.

He went on to finish runner-up in his next two starts off 75 and is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 62.

That is the lowest Warrior’s Valley has raced off since July 2018 and gives him a huge shout at the weights on the pick of his form.

He also now drops back down into class 6 company for the first time since finishing runner-up over course and distance last March off 71 and has won twice and been placed on two occasions in just six starts in the grade.

It’s also intesresting that Warrior’s Valley thrived at this time last year, so I think he has more going for him than his odds wlould suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Warrior’s Valley (9/1 generally available – use BOG firms)