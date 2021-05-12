Mr Lupton weighted to go well in York sprint

In the 6f handicap at York today (2.10), Mr Lupton looks primed to run a big race and makes plenty of appeal at 11/1.

This Richard Fahey trained eight-year-old has won three of his nine starts at the track with the last of those successes coming in a Listed contest off an official rating of 105 back in July 2020.

He went on to land a Group 2 at the Curragh the following year off 110 and was also successful at that venue last September when landing a competitive 22-runner Premier Handicap by 1/2 a length off a mark of 100.

Mr Lupton backed that up with a solid third of 24 to Nahaarr in the Ayr Gold Cup off 103, after which he got put up to 105.

He is now able to race off 101, just 1b higher than when last victorious, and comes into his on the back of two spins which should have put him spot on for this test.

In the last of those at Ripon he kept on to finish a never nearer not knocked about fourth of six to Staxton and this big field scenario with a stronger pace to aim at will play better to his strengths.

So, granted luck in-running, I think Mr Lupton is weighted to run a huge race at a venue which clearly plays to his strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mr Lupton (11/1 bet365 – BOG)