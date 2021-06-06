Spoof the standout wager at Windsor

I thought Spoof ran a cracker when runner-up last time out when arguably given too much to do, so off an unchanged mark looks to hold leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 5f handicap at Windsor on Monday (6.30)

That came over course and distance where under Richard Kingscote he was held-up well off the pace before keeping on strongly to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over a length off 85.

Prior to that Charlie Hills trained six-year-old had also shaped well his second start of the season in a competitive class 2 at York where he ran on well inside the final furlong to be nearest at the finish when a 2 1/4 length sixth of 12 to Pendleton off a mark of 86.

He finished 3/4 of a length in front of the seventh home Count D’Orsay who has since finished a fine unlucky in-running third in a Listed contest at Haydock.

The eighth home Dave Dexter has also come out and won since, so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 3 affair.

Spoof is able to race in it off a mark just 1lb higher than when last successful at this venue in September of last year when completing a hat-trick.

It gives him a big shout at the weights at a track where he has won twice and been placed twice in six starts over this trip now reunited with Kieron Shoemark who has partnered him to three of his six career successes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Spoof (9/2 generally available)