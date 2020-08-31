Mr Poy makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut at Sandown

Following an eye-catching run last time out, Mr Poy looks worth a punt on handicap debut in the 5.15 at Sandown today.

This Hughie Morrison trained three-year-old shaped well when runner-up on his sole start as a juvenile at Newbury and has been tenderly handled on two start on the all-weather this season.

In the last of those over the 7f trip of this at Lingfield he was slowly away before keeping on strongly to finish a never nearer 1 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Oksana Astankova when sent off the even money favourite.

The runner-up Epic Endeavour has won since off 73 and ran very well last time out in a class 3 handicap at Newmarket when runner-up off 80.

Lehwaiyla, who came third, has also won since at Bath off am official rating of 75 to give the form a solid look.

It was a big run by Mr Poy given how the race panned out and he now makes his handicap debut in this class 4 off what looks a workable mark of 78.

He has also been gelded and appeals as the type to come into his own now going down the handicap route under Oisin Murphy.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mr RPy (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)