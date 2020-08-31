Just Hiss weighted to follow-up at Ripon

The assessor appears to have been kind in raising Just Hiss only 3lb for his last time out success, so at 6/1 he looks decent value to follow-up in the 1m Ripon Rowels Handicap at Ripon today (1.20).

That win came over this course and distance where the Tim Easterby trained seven-year-old stayed on strongly to take up the running in the last 100 yards and gamely beat Hesslewood by a neck off a mark of 82.

He was slowly away and got outpaced three from home, so it was a performance which could be upgraded in eye eyes and he was arguably value for more than the winning margin.

The re-opposing runner-up held every chance, as did the third home Hortzadar, so Just Hiss is fancied to confirm the placings with that pair.

He also remains well-treated off a revised rating of 85 as that is still 1lb lower than when previously successful in a competitive 16-runner class 2 at York after which he went on to be placed off 90 and 89.

Just Hiss also has underfoot conditions to suit and runs the track well having won and been placed on two occasions in five starts. so looks to have lots going for him here.

