Class-dropping Tel’art a play under Brogan

On the back of a solid effort last time out, Tel’art looks decent value at 17/2 now dropped in class off 1lb lower in the 3m handicap hurdle at Kempton today (3.10).

This Ben Pauling trained six-year-old won first time up this year at Southwell and then ran very well to finish a 3/4 length runner-up at the same venue off 9lb higher.

Tel’art then got back to winning ways at Stratford when quickening clear to score easily by six lengths off a mark of 114.

He then posted a solid effort off 121 when a staying on 2 1/4 length third of seven to Yes No Maybe So at Southwell.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 2lb, is a thriving sort who went on to score next time up off 4lb higher to complete a four-timer before finishing third at Uttoxeter off 131 and a fine 1 3/4 length third of 12 to Unowhatimeanharry in a competitive class 2 affair at Aintree of 130.

That gives the form a strong look and running below par when pulled up at Uttoxeter, Tel’art quickly bounced back when a solid sixth of 17 to Castle Robin in a competitive class 3 at Cheltenham off 121.

He is now able to race in this less taxing class 4 affair of 120 and that gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

The in-form Kevin Brogan also partners him for the first time and is terrific value for his 7lb claim. Taking it into account, Tel’art is running of 1lb lower than when last victorious and looks weighted to run a huge race.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tel’art (17/2 Sky Bet, William Hill)