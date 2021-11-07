Rare Watson Bumper Runner Can Add To His Stats

I could only find the one horse worthy of a second look at Huntingdon, when the once-raced Alazwar looks to follow up his course and distance success in 3.30pm.

Trained by Archie Watson, who is far better knows for horses on the flat, my guess would be that the son of Awtaad has an aversion to the stalls (or won’t fit in them), hence a career at the winter game, as I am sure he was bought for a career on the level.

He did win very easily last month suggesting he may have more to come, and although it takes a good horse to carry a penalty in a bumper, I am hoping he fits the bill.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Alazwar 3.30pm Huntingdon 4/5 Bet365