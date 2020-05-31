Newcastle Monday Tips: Captain Corcoran weighted to go well

In the 6f handicap at Newcastle (3.55), Captain Corcoran looks on a handy mark and makes plenty of appeal at 20/1 on his first start for Eric Alston.

This three-year-old caught the eye on his third start last year when trained in Ireland by Johnny Murtagh and finishing a staying on never bearer 7 1/2 lengths fifth to subsequent Group 1 winner Millisle at Bellewstown.

He then ran very well on handicap debut at the Curragh wnen dwelling at the start and keeping on to finish two length runner-up to Latin Five off a mark of 73.

Captain Corcoran went on to round off the campaign with success in an eight-runner handicap at Naas when squeezing through horses to get up close home at beat The King Of Kells by 1/2 a length off 70.

The runner-uo, to whom he was conceding 4lb, went on to bag a brace off successes and is now rated 86

Garsman, who came third and was giving teh selection 2lb, has won twice this year for new handler Mick Appleby to now be rated 77.

That gives the form a strong look an suggests that Captain Corcoran is potentially well-treated off his current rating of 73.

He also appeals as the type to progress further and has joined a handler who does very well with sprinters.

Daily Sport recommended [email protected] 2pts each-way Captain Corcoran (20/1 Boylesports, Coral, Ladbrokes)