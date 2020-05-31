Newcastle Monday Tips: Makawee makes plenty of appeal at 14/1

Makawee has gone well fresh in the past, so now eased back in grade looks worth an each-way wager at 14/1 in the 1m 4f handicap at Newcastke (5.05).

Trained by David O’Meara, this five-year-old mare landed back-to-back class 4 contests at Hamilton and York 12 months ago off marks of 74 and 79.

She then got put up to 89 and ran well in a class 3 at York when staying on under pressure from off the pace to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over a length when fifth of 13 to Arctic Fire.

Makawee also ran well in two other class 3s at the Kanvesmire when finishing runner-up on both occasions off 89 and 90.

She was then not seen to best effect in two class 2 contests off 92, but now returns to action off 1lb lower in this class 3.

It makes her look feasibly weighted in my eyes on the pick of her form and she has a 33 per cent strike rate at this trip having won two of her six starts over it.

Makawee has also won and finished runner-up to two starts after a break, so fitness is unlikely to be an issue.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Makawee (14/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Betfred, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill – paying 1/5 teh odds 4 places)