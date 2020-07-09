Northern Lyte a 20/1 play at York

Having been eased further in the weights, Northern Lyte looks decent value at 20/1 in the 1.30 at York today.

This Nigel Tinkler trained four-year-old filly won rwuce ar Beverley last season. After landing a nine-runner contest over the 1m 2f trip of this in July off a mark of 61, Northern Lyte ran solid races to finish placed in her next three outings.

She then got back to winning ways here over and extended 1m when beating One To Go by 3/4 of a length off 68.

Northern Lyte is now able to rce off that last winning mark again having shaped better than the bare result suggests in both her starts this season at Beverley.

In the first of those when a 3 3/4 lengths eight of 11 to Silver Dust, Northern Lyte was slowly away and didn’t get the clearests of runs but was not unduly knocked about.

She then ednured another troubled passage and saw too much daylight out wide when 11th of 13 to Colony Queen 16 days ago.

Nothrern Lyte should now be spot on to do herself justice and she has won and been placed three times in seven starts over the trip, so I think has more going for her than the odds on offer would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Northern Lyte (20/1 bet365 – BOG)