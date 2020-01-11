One For The Team weighted to strike at Warwick

One For The Team was arguably an unlucky loser last time out when finishing a cracking second, so off just 2lb higher is a strong fancy to go one better and land the spoils in the 3m 1f Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Warwick today (3.35).

That came in competitive 18-runner class 2 handicap hurdle, h over 3m at Newbury where the Nick Williams trained five-year-old went down by a neck second to Champers On Ice.

One For The Team tracked the leaders going nicely on the inside under 5lb claimer Chester Williams, but showed signs of inexperience at several obstacles which cost him vital ground.

However, One For The Team shwoed plenty of gears on the level and closed up travelling strongly two from home.

It was at this point that the winner kicked clear under a positive ride from Tom Scudamore to pinchch valuable lengths.

That resulted in One For The Team playing catch-up at a vital stage, so it was to his credit that he stayed on powerfully to be gaining hand over fist at the finish.

He coukd have done with stronger handlering, in my opinion, but it was a fine effort on just his fourth start over hurdles off an opening handicap mark of 126. Thwe foruth home Dolphin Square has also come out and bolted up since to give the form a boost.

I think the assessor has been lenient in raising One For The Team just 2lb for that and a revised rating of 128 could seriously underestimate his ability.

With Sam Twitson-Davies now taking over in the saddle he looks the one to be on in this.

Saily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win One For The Team (4/1 bet365, Betway, Sky Bet – BOG)