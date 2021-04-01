Notre Pari weighted to strike at Uttoxeter

Notre Pari looks on a handy mark and has shown enough to suggest he is worth a punt at 7/2 to open his account over the larger obstacles in the 2m 4f handicap chase on today’s card at Uttoxeter (2.05).

This Olly Murphy trained seven-year-old showed progressive form over hurdles last season when winning twice, with the last of those successes coming off an official rating of 133.

He was also in the process of running a huge race in the Listed 2m 5f Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton when two lengths down and coming to grief at the last.

Notre Pari then had his attentions switched to chasing at the start of this campaign and after being well beaten at Carlisle shaped better than the bare result suggests when an 8 3/4 length fifth of eight to The Big Bite in a class 3 handicap over 2m at Aintree off a mark of 135.

After being held-up at the rear, he blundered four from home before making good headway two out. Then, once it was clear he would not be winning, Notre Pari was allowed to come home in his own time.

The winner, from who he was receiving 4lb, has since finished runner-up in a class 2 off 144 and threw away what looked a winning chance last time out in a Grade 3 handicap at Newbury off 146 when hanging badly after the last and finishing third.

Defi Sacre and Romain De Sename, who came second and fourth respectively, have also both win since. The latter, from whom Notre Pari was receiving just 3lb, landed a class 2 off 138 and ran well last time out when fourth in a Grade 3 handicap at Kempton off 148.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this same grade affair and Notre Pari is able to race in it off a reduced rating of 131 having been dropped 2lb since finishing a not knocked about third last time out at Doncaster on heavy ground over 2m.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective in my eyes and the better ground and step back up to 2m 4f – over which he is 1-1, look sure to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Notre Pari (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)