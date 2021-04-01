Lady KK a play now back against her own sex

Having been ease further in the weights, Lady KK makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 now pitched back against her own sex in the extended 2m 5f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Ffos Las (5.10).

This six-year-old only made the frame once in five starts between the flags but ran a blinder on debut under rules for Jeremy Scott when second of nine to Emmpressive Lady over 2m 2f at Exeter.

After being held-up at the rear, Lady KK was pushed along and had plenty do do three from home. She than responded well and stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to he line and be beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

The winner is a progressive sort who went on to follow-up on handicap debut in a class 3 off 115 before running a blinder when runner-up in a class 2 at Kempton off 120.

Born In Borris, who finished a short-head behind the selection in third, was rated 127 going into the race – so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 4 affair.

Lady KK has since finished runner-up in a three-runner contest over 2m at Fakenham when staying on to be beaten two lengths by Paslovsky – a winner since who is now rated 128 – and although the only fifth on handicap handicap debut last time out over 2m 5f at Exeter off an opening mark of 108 she raced wide and travelled into contention until weakening two from home.

She then ran really well over 2m 4f last time out at Sandown when third of 10 to Sexy Lot where she travelled strongly out wide before getting outpaced two out before keeping on again to be beaten 7 3/4 lengths off a mark of 107.

That was arguably a stronger class 4 than this and Lady KK is now able to race against the girls off 1lb lower.

The tongue-tie also now goes on for the first time, and judged on her aforementioned runs Lady KK should be up to winning a race of this nature off her current rating of 106.

With Lorcan Williams also taking off a handy 3lb with his claim, this thus looks a good opportunity for Lady KK to open her account.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Lady KK (13/2 BoyleSports, Unibet – BOG)