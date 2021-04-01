Thomas Daniell a punt on handicap debut

In the 6f contest on today’s card at Chelmsford (7.50), Thomas Daniell looks a fascinating contender on handicap debut now stepped up in trip and worth siding with at 8/1.

This Stuart Williams trained three-year-old has been sent off at huge prices and failed to trouble the judge in three quick starts to date.

However, the last two of those over 5f in class 5 company have not been devoid of promise. In the first at Kempton he was slowly away before keeping on under tender handling in the final furlong to finish a never nearer 14 1/2 length sixth of nine to the now 93-rated Diligent Harry.

Thomas Daniell then put in a similar effort last time out at Linfield when racing towards the rear before keeping on nicely at the finish when a seven length fifth of eight to Crimson Sand.

He finished just a short-head behind a 68-rated rival in fourth and it was an eye-catching effort which suggested there would be better to come when stepped up in trip and going down the handicap route.

Thomas Daniell now gets the extra furlong he has been crying out for and makes his debut in handicap company off an opening mark of just 59.

That looks exploitable in my eyes and the visor, which will hopefully enable him to be better away from the gates, now goes on for the first time.

He is also unexposed and open to further progression and drops down into class 6 company in what looks a very winnable race for the grade.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Thomas Daniell (8/1 bet365, BoyleSports – BOG)