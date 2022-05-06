Out Of Their League

Aidan O’Brien all the way for me by the look of things, though the forecast price of Ivy League is better value than the other two. He does have a bit to find on official ratings as he steps up in to Group Three company, but gets 10lb or more from all his rivals as a three-year-old, and that may make all the difference.

A winner at Dundalk over a mile in April on his second start, he followed that with an easy handicap win at Naas, and although no good thing here, he seems well worth a try in this company on the assumption there may be even more improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ivy League 5.05pm Leopardstown 9/4 Coral and Ladbrokes