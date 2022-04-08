Tizzard Chaser On The Comeback Trail

Staying at Wincanton and I do not believe Butterwick Brook should be third favourite in a field of five and I simply cannot resist accordingly. He has clearly had his issues, pulling up here in December and then at Chepstow in February, he was given a break before returning with a seventh over hurdles here over shorter.

Basically, I am hoping that run around was just to check all was OK, and if he is back to anything near to his best, we have a C&D winner over fences who is dropping in class and last win a Class Three here off this mark – if he is back form surely he wins this, simple as that.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Butterwick Brook 2.40pm Wincanton 7/2 William Hill