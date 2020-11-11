Off The Hook appeals at Ayr

Now back dropped back in class having been eased further in the weights, Off The Hook makes plenty of each-way appeal at 9/1 in the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Ayr today (1.45).

This Nick Alexander trained eight-year-old mares opened her account over the obstacles in January of last year when landing a 17-runner maiden hurdle over this course and distance in gutsy fashion where she found plenty for pressure to beat Sam’s Adventure by 1/2 a length off an official rating of 121.​ ​

Off The Hook then ran well in Grade 2 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Sires Final at Newbury when fourth of 14 to Annie Mc off a mark of 121.

She has also posted some soli efforts this year, finishing third in a class 3 at Doncaster off 115 and runner-up in a class 4 at this venue on her penultimate start off 113.

Off The Hook is now able to race off 112 having shaped as if needing the run last time out over 3m in a class 3 here following wind surgery and a 258 day break.

It gives her a big shout at the weights on the pick of her form now dropped back down into class 4 company – a grade in which she has hit the frame in six of her eights starts.

The stable is also in good form at present and underfoot conditions hold no fears, so I think Off The Hook looks capable of making her presence felt in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Off The Hook (9/1 generally available – use BOG firms)