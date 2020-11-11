She’s A Rocca worth siding with on handicap debut

She’s A Rocca has shown enough to suggest she is worth an interest at 15/2 on handicap debut in the 12.35 at Ayr today.

Trained by Nicky Richards, this five-year-old justified strong market support when making a winning debut on heavy ground in a nine-runner bumper at this venue when scoring by 1/2 a length.

She then found life too hot when well-beaten in a Listed bumper at Huntington, after which she had her attentions switched to hurdling.

She’s A Rocca has since had three spins over the obstacles and shown promise under tender handling on each occasion.

She ran well, despite making a bad mistake at the second, on hurdles debut at Perth when finishing a 15 1/2 length fourth of 11 to Petrastar.

The winner went on to complete the hat-trick at the same venue and ran in a Grade 2 novice contest last time out off an official rating of 131.

Check My Pulse, who came third, has also gone on to score off 109 to give the form a decent look in relation to this class 5 affair.

She’s A Rocca also caught the eye last time out when staying on to finish a never nearer fourth of 10 to Mackenburg in a class 4 novice hurdle over 2m 1f at Carlisle.

She looks to have been brought along steadily with handicaps in mind and now makes her debut in that sphere off an opening mark of 99.

I think that looks exploitable, especially on her aforementioned run behind Petrastar and the step up to 2m 3f also promises to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way She’s A Rocca (15/2 BetVictor – BOG)