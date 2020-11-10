Outrage as SICKO publisher launches FAKE adult themed Ladybird books

An independent publisher in Belgium has come under fire after launching an unlicensed range of ADULT THEMED kids books using the beloved LADYBIRD brand a British institution since 1867.

The company have now been banned from online market places and are getting sued by the LADYBIRD books company.

The books are a blatant attempt to CORRUPT our great nations CHILDREN was uncovered by Daily Sport and reported to the authorities and the owners of the LADYBIRD brand.

Titles on sale online included ‘Washing that smell of PUSSY off your hands’, ‘Your first flash of gusset’ and ‘Catching crabs with girls’

A literary expert and children’s author Harry Shipman told Daily Sport “Yet again these SICKOS are trying to undermine our values and corrupt our kids.”

Daily Sport advice to parents is only buy your kids books from reputable sources or you might end up with more than you bargained for.