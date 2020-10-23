Up The Straight a 14/1 play at Cheltenham

Having shaped with promise on seasonal reappearance, Up The Straight makes plenty of appeal at 14/1 in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle at Cheltenham today.

This Richard Rowe trained six-year-old did well in his first campaign over hurdles when winning two of his four starts.

In the first of those at Lingfield he won easing down by eight lengths from Cat Tiger who has since gone on to score twice to officially be rated 140.

Up The Straight went on to finish a decent keeping on 15 length third of five to subsequent Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Shiskin in a Listed contest at Huntingdon before rounding off the campaign with a two length success over Flic Ou Voyou at Kempton over the trip of this.

The runner-up, to whom he was conceding 6lb, has won both his starts since to be rated 137 – so that gives the form a solid look.

There was also lot to like about Up The Straight’s run at Fontwell over 2m 1f in a class 2 earlier in the month when fourth of seven to Collooney where he challenged two out before weakening late on to be beaten 8 1/4 lengths.

That should have put him spot on for this and the step back up in trip looks sure to suit.

Judged on his aforementioned successes, I think Up The Straight is on a very fair mark of 135 and weighted to run a big race in this class 3 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Up The Straight (14/1 Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)