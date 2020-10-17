Petersen and King win to set up crunch second round ties at European Darts Grand Prix

Devon Petersen and Mervyn King were among 16 players to progress to round two of the European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen last night.

Petersen enjoyed a 6-1 rout of Harry Ward, while King edged past Mindaugas Barauskas 6-5 to set up tantalising second round ties against Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen respectively.

As the third European Tour event of the year began in front of fans at the Glaspalast, the European Tour’s most recent winner Petersen continued his fine form to ease past a below-par Ward.

The South African number one defeated Price on his way to the German Darts Championship title in September and Petersen is eyeing another scalp of the newly-installed world number two.

“Whenever we meet there’s always fireworks,” said Petersen.

“The last time we played I got the better of it but I don’t expect to have it all my way.

“We’re both in great form and I’m looking forward to the match.”

King, pictured, will also be looking for a repeat performance in his match with Van Gerwen, having inflicted a thumping 6-1 defeat on the world number one at the German Darts Championship.

“I beat him [Van Gerwen] last time but every game is different,” King admitted.

“We know Michael will play well as he always does, so it’s whether I turn up.

“If I play my best then he’s got a game on his hands.”

Van Gerwen and Price head up the 16 seeded players who will enter the tournament in the second round on Saturday as the race for the £25,000 winners’ prize continues, before Finals Day takes place on Sunday.

Friday saw 32 players travel to the Glaspalast, as four German players, Max Hopp, Gabriel Clemens, Nico Kurz and Ricardo Pietreczko enjoyed victories on home soil.

Former European Tour winner Kim Huybrechts got the better of John Henderson 6-2, while former Grand Slam of Darts champion Scott Waites won a last-leg decider against Jason Lowe

Steve Lennon and William O’Connor, who will represent the Republic of Ireland in November’s World Cup of Darts, defeated Madars Razma and Chris Dobey respectively.

A trio of Dutch players, Martijn Kleermaker, Maik Kuivenhoven and Derk Telnekes also progressed to round two.

Elsewhere, Adam Hunt shocked Damon Heta with a 6-1 win, while there were also victories for Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas and newly-crowned Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner David Evans.

The European Darts Grand Prix will be broadcast throughout the weekend on PDCTV, as well as through a series of bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

2020 European Darts Grand Prix

Schedule of Play

Friday October 16

First Round

Afternoon Session

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Jonathan Worsley

Mervyn King 6-5 Mindaugas Barauskas

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Luke Woodhouse

David Evans 6-3 Kai Gotthardt

Scott Waites 6-5 Jason Lowe

Nico Kurz 6-5 Stefan Bellmont

Darius Labanauskas 6-4 Michael Unterbuchner

Devon Petersen 6-1 Harry Ward

Evening Session

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 John Henderson

Max Hopp 6-4 Pero Ljubic

Derk Telnekes 6-3 Robert Marijanovic

Steve Lennon 6-3 Madars Razma

Martijn Kleermaker 6-3 Markus Buffler

Adam Hunt 6-1 Damon Heta

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Steffen Siepmann

William O’Connor 6-3 Chris Dobey

Saturday October 17

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Daryl Gurney v Maik Kuivenhoven

Ian White v Scott Waites

Michael Smith v Derk Telnekes

Glen Durrant v Nico Kurz

Jose De Sousa v Ricardo Pietreczko

Dave Chisnall v Darius Labanauskas

Joe Cullen v Kim Huybrechts

Jamie Hughes v Steve Lennon

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Martijn Kleermaker

Rob Cross v Adam Hunt

James Wade v Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price v Devon Petersen

Mensur Suljovic v David Evans

Michael van Gerwen v Mervyn King

Nathan Aspinall v William O’Connor

Vincent van der Voort v Max Hopp

Sunday October 18

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final