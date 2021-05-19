Sweet on the chances of Sorbonne

In the 1m handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Ayr (5.30), I think Sorbonne is on a handy mark and worth siding with at 6/1.

This David Barron trained five-year-old got off the mark in a class 6 at Leicester last September when running on strongly to beat House Deposit by a neck off a mark of 61.

He backed that up with a solid second of 13 in a class 5 over this course and distance off the same rating when kicking clear two from home and running on strongly before being headed in the dying strides to be beaten just a neck.

Sorbonne then failed to shine on the final start of the campaign on heavy ground at thisvenue, but there was lots to like about his comeback run at Wolverhampton last month where he looked ring rusty when finishing a 4 1/4 length sixth of 11 to Street Poet off 64.

That run should have blown away the cobwebs and Sorbonne is now able to race in this class 5 off 63.

I think that is exploitable, especially if taking into account the 5lb claim of Charlie O’dwyer, and after just 11 starts he appeals as the type that may well have more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sorbonne (6/1 bet365 – BOG)