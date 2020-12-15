The Met of major interest now back at Wolverhampton

Now returned to a venue where he is unbeaten, The Met is a strong fancy at 100/30 to get back to winning ways in the extended 1m 1f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.10)

This four-year-old won at the second time of asking when in the care of James Tate and landing an eight-runner contest over 7f here by 3/4 of a length.

He then joined David Loughnane and followed-up in a novice contest at this track over 1m before running well on handicap debut at Haydock when a 1 3/4 length third of 10 to Global Spirit off 86.

The Met then ran well in class 3 at the same venue when fourth of 13 to Alternative Fact off the same rating and when a keeping on two length third of 15 to Snow Ocean in a class 4 at Goodwood three starts back off 82.

He is now able to race in this same grade affair off a career low of 79 on his first start for Mark Loughnane and that gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective.

The Met also comes into this having shaped a bit better than the bares result suggest at Chelmsford when a keeping on sixth of 15 to Mr Scaramanga off 2lb higher, is 2-2 on the Tapeta surface and now gets the services in the saddle of Richard Kingscote who rides the track extremely well.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win The Met (100/30 bet365 – BOG)