Pacino handicapped to strike at Newcastle

Following an eye-catching run last time out, the well-weighted Pacino looks worth siding with at 11/2 to score an overdue success in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (5.25).

Trained by Richard Fahey, this four-year-old was last successful in a class 4 at Beverley in April of last year when scoring by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 77.

He then only managed to make the frame in one of his eight subsequent starts, when a 11/4 length third to Sezim in a class 4 at Chester off 80.

Pacino has had eight starts this year and run well to finish second in two of those in class 4 company off 69 when beaten a neck at Haydock and 2 3/4 lengths at Chester.

He is now able to race in this class 5 off 66, a career-low which gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form.

Pacino is also one from two on the Tapeta and comes into this having run better than the bare result suggests over course and distance when a six length fifth of 11 to Boston George.

After being ridden to get a handy position, Pacino got outpaced and found himself short of room two from home. When switched to the rail to see daylight he then ran on strongly inside the last.

That was a stronger class 5 affair than this, so off an unchanged mark he looks to hold leading claims here granted better luck in-running.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Pacino (11/2 BetVictor, William Hill)