Queen’s Course appeals in Newcastle finale

On the back of two solid efforts, Queen’s Course makes plenty of appeal at 11/2 in the 7f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Newcastle (6.25).

This three-year-old filly shaped with plenty of promise in three runs as a juvenile for William Haggas and came good at the second time of asking this season after joining David O’Meara when quickening clear to easily land a class 6 contest at Doncaster by two lengths from Serenading off a mark of 64.

She was then far from disgraced when fifth in two class 5 contest at Sandown and Chelmsford off 73 and there has been lots to like about her last two starts over this course and distance.

After finishing a four length runner-up to Serenading, Queen’s Counsel shaped better than the result suggests when poorly placed and held-up well off the pace by Kieran Shoemark before running on to finish a 1 3/4 length third of 12 to Defence Treaty off her current mark of 73.

To my mind she was poorly drawn that day in two, so now that she races from 10 has every chance of turning the tables on the winner whom she now meets on 3lb better terms.

Danny Tudhope who partnered Queen’s Course to her first success, and was in the plate when runner-up two starts back, is also now reunited with her.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Queen’s Course (11/2 bet365 – BOG)