Ward worth a wager on handicap debut at Huntingdon

Rowland Ward looks potentially nicely treated and worth a punt on handicap debut in the 1.45 at Huntingdon today.

This Stuart Edmunds trained four-year-old came good at the second time of asking over the obstacles when landing a class 2 six-runner juvenile contest by 1 3/4 length from Thyme White.

After being held-up, Roland Ward made smooth headway between horses two out to take up the running at the last and quicken clear in good style.

The runner-up went on to land a Listed contest next time up at Musselburgh and last month landed a comptitive class 2 handicap at Chepstow by three lengths off a mark of 130 to now be rated 141.

Rowland Ward had one subsequent outing, in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham, and held every chance before getting badly hampered approaching the last and finishing a 7 3/4 length fifth of six to Galahad Quest.

He now makes his handicap debut in this lower grade class 3 off an opening mark of 129 and that looks exploitable on his win over Thyme Whyte.

Rowland Ward also remains open to stacks more progression and hails from a yard that has saddled three winners from its last 10 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Rowland Ward (15/2 bet365 – BOG)