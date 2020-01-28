Paper Promise a punt in Newcastle opener

Paper Promise loooks on a handy mark and makes plenty of appeal at 9/2 in the 2m handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Newcastle (1.10).

This Donald Whillans trained eight-year-old mare was a smart bumper performer when winning twice and finishing a solid 6 1/2 length seventh of 20 ro Getaway Katie Mai in a Grade 2 at Aintree.

She got off the mark over hurdles at the third time of asking when landing a seven-runner contest over this course and distance last March where she rallied gamely to get the better of Darling Du Large – a winner since off 108 and now rated 114 – by 3/4 of a length.

Paper Promise was allotted and opening mark of 109 on the back of that and has shaped as if needing her two starts this season following a 257 break.

In the last of those over 2m 4f at this venye, Paper Promise tracked the clear leader and eventually winner until weakening two from home to finish an 18 3/4 length fourth of seven to Theflickeringlight.

The drop back to 2m looks sure to suit and with those two spins under her belt Paper Promise should now be tuned to do herself justice.

She has also been dropped anothet couple of punds, so is now able to race off a rating of 106.

Callum Whillans also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim – and I think that makes her looks weighted to take all the beating over a trip and ground which are ideal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Paper Promise (9/2 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)