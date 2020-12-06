Paper Promise handicapped to strike at Kelso

In the 2m handicap hurdle at Kelso today (12.25), I think the potentially well-treated Paper Promise looks worth a punt at 15/2.

This Donald Whillans trained eight-year-old mare was a smart bumper performer when winning twice, and finishing a solid 6 1/2 length seventh of 20 to Getaway Katie Mai in a Grade 2 at Aintree.

Paper Promise went on got off the mark over hurdles at the third time of asking when landing a seven-runner class 4 novice contest at Newcastle last March where she rallied gamely to get the better of Darling Du Large – a winner since who is now rated 115 – by 3/4 of a length.

She was allotted and opening mark of 109 on the back of that and shaped a bit better tha the bares result on a couple of her four starts last season – two of which came over 2m 4f – where she travelled well but failed to see out her race at the business end of affairs.

Paper Promise now returns to action off a reduced rating of 102 and that makes her a big player from a handicapping perspective over a trip which she has won three of her seven starts and ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Paper Promise (15/2 Betfred – BOG)