PUNTERS £5K dream weekend with a 30 year old ESCORT is a scam

A Sport Reader was SCAMMED to the tune of a WEEKEND with a 30yo HOT ESCORT for £5k ‘BLACK FRIDAY OFFER’ turned out to be driving a 30 year old FORD escort for the weekend and not 48 hours of ENDLESS sex with a sexy model.

The Reader who wanted to remain anonymous told Daily Sport he was told to ‘PICK HER [email protected] Friday morning in the car park of Aldi in Wolverhampton and that really I should have smelt a RAT then, but after texting all WEEK though I’d give it a go.

This isn’t the first such SCAM that has been reported to both Police and Daily Sport over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping periods and every year the FRAUDSTERS get more and more cunning.

Daily Sport contacted the advertisier but they refused to comment after from to say “I gave them what was advertised, it ain’t my fault he’s a F**KING PERVERT.”