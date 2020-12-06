NHS ice cream vans to distribute vaccine due to temperature controls

Daily Sport Sunday can exclusively reveal that NHS bosses and public health officials are to enlist the help of Britain’s ice cream men in the planned roll out of the COVID19 VACCINE due to it having to be kept at a constant FREEZING temperature.

New NHS Mr.Whippy vans are hurriedly being prepared to aid the fight against the PANDEMIC are be utilized as mobile VACCINATION centres.

Our exclusive picture shows on of the vans being prepared in a secret location in readiness and even has the new slogan ‘Stop Me & Jab One’ emblazoned on it.

Daily Sport contacted health officials but they refused to comment, however one ICE CREAM man called Mario said “If we can assist we will it won’t be the first time we’ve be at the SHARP END of saving lives.”

Can this be true or is it just another GOVERNMENT publicity stunt to take peoples minds off the real issues?