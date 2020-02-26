Smackwater Jack taken to cash-in on class-drop

Now dropped back in grade, Smackwater Jack looks weighted to land the spoils in the 2.26 at Market Rasen today.

This Olly Muprhy trained six-year-old shpwed a useful level of form as a novice last season when winning once and posting a couple of solid efforts in defeat.

He ran a cracker on return to action at Aintree in October when finding only Same Cirucs a neck too strong an an 11-runner class 3 affair off a mark of 127 and backed that up with a fine 4 1/4 length fourth of 10 to Golan Fotune in a Listed handicap at Cheltenham off 131.

Smackwater Jack also wasn’t totally disgraced last time out at the same vennue when seventh of 11 to Goodbye Dancer in a class 2, again of 131, when he would ideally have been suired by a stronger gallop.

How now drops back down into class 3 company of 130 and this is a weak affair for the grade,so that gives him outstanding claims on the pick of his form.

Lewis Stones also takes off 7lb with his claim and Smackwater Jack has been freshened up and showed at Aintree that he can go well after a break.

His stable is also now in much better form and does well with its runners at the venue, so there is nothing like about his chances in this as far as Iam concerened.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Smackwater Jack (11/4 Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet, Unibet)