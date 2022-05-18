Midweek 5 MInutes with Scarlett Jones

Today your DAILY SPORT chats to Sexy Redhead and International PORNSTAR Scarlett Jones and here is what this BUSTY babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Scarlett Jones

Q2. Where are you from? Derbyshire, UK

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? No tattoos and no plans for any tattoos. My fans would kill me!

Q5. Any piercings? No piercings, except 1 in the earlobe!

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I started working in the local strip club at 19, I absolutely loved it! Now I work as an international porn star and model, which is absolutely incredible.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6 years now.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve worked in amazing locations shooting porn such as Florence, Greece, Lanzarote, The Caribbean, it’s unbelievable to go to these beautiful destinations for free, be fed, clothed and housed for weeks and actually come back richer than I went! I’m incredibly lucky.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? So many! I actually started in an upcoming documentary which will air on mainstream UK TV but I’m sworn to secrecy for now. I recently had my first anal film come out which was so exciting! I’m also hoping to work on getting my US work visa so I can film adult movies over there.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love different styles of music! Anything from Glass animals, Marina & WHAM to pierce the veil and Slipknot! I regularly go to gigs and festivals.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I actually love playing my Nintendo switch, as well as trying new foods, baking and travelling. My favourite thing to do is spend time with my Grandad though.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes! The Resident Evil 4 remake on Nintendo Switch is my favourite game, although I also enjoyed Ni No Kuni. Currently playing Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I don’t watch sports as I don’t own a television haha!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Shrek 2 is my favourite film, although I love the original Spider-Man films too! My favourite type of film is something funny.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m vegan, and my favourite foods are anything potato based, and also crumpets haha! I love Italian, Mexican and Japanese foods too.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t drink regularly, just on social occasions. When I do drink, either Prosecco or a porn star martini!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My Grandad. I’m from a working class mining town in Derbyshire, and my Grandad worked in the mines from a very young age, he will be turning 90 next year! He’s worked incredibly hard his whole life and to me it’s important to remember where you come from, and to treat everyone equally and with respect. People may judge me for my choice of work but I want to support my family and provide for them in ways not accessible to them when they were my age.

I often think about people in similar situations working difficult jobs, and it reminds me to always be grateful for the money I make. The same goes for my fans they work incredibly hard for their money, and every penny they spend on me (onlyfans for instance), I’m grateful for.

Q18. Measurements? Bra 32G, waist 24 inch. I’m 5ft 6 and my shoe size is UK 5

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’ve given blowjobs on the motorway in the UK, which is pretty crazy in hindsight. I’ve also had sex on deserted beaches in The Caribbean, as well as having sex on typical porn sets such as pool tables, in baths, and a cabin in the woods.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**ck? It depends! Usually f**k though.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? In my professional work I prefer reverse cowgirl or spoon but in my private life I like doggy, cowgirl and missionary.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I went to church until I was 17, and genuinely believed I would wait until marriage to have sex. Before starting porn I’d only had 2 sexual partners. I have a law degree which I got whilst working at Babestation. I’d drive down to London (3h), work a night shift there (8h) and then drive and arrive back in Sheffield for around 9am then go to university.

Q23. Social media channels? Twitter, Only Fans & TikTok @scarlettJones and Instagram @ScarlettJonesOfficial