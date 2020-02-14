Penny Mallow makes plenty of appeal at Fakenham

Penny Mallow loosk to have got in lightly on handicap debut over hurdles in the 3.50 at Fakenham today and makes plenty of appeal at 5/2.

Thrained by Ventia Williams, this six-year-old mare was a bumper winner on debut who landed her first two starts over the obstacles this season at Plumpton and Wetherby in fine style.

She then ran a cracker in defeat last time out under a double penalty at Carlisle when finding only Lily’s Gem a neck too strong in a seven-runner affair.

Penny Mallow jumped left on several occasions and made a mistake three out. She then got headed two from home but rallied well after the last.

It was a fine effort trying to give 12lb to the winner who was officially rated the same as her going into the race – 118

Indeed, the Stuart Crawford trained Lily’s Gem had previously run well two starts back at Down Royal when a keeping on 8 1/2 length third of 18 to Opposite Attracts.

The winner is an improving sort who had previously bean beaten just 1 3/4 lengths to Longhouse Poet – a 142-rated Martin Brassil inmate who has since finished third in two Grade 1 contests behind Envoi Allen and Latest Exhibition – and has since gone in again at the same venue.

It gives the form a solid look and suggests that Penny Mallow could be chucked-in here off an opening mark of 118.

Indeed, she is due to race off 125 in future assigments so is 7lb well-in at the weights.

I think she could actually be entitled to be rated higher than 125, so with further iumprovement looking assured Penny Mallow is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Penny Mallow (5/2 generally available – use BOG firms)