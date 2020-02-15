The Con Man appeals at Ascot

The Con Man is a lighty-raced and progressive sort who still looks potentially ahead of his mark, so makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 3.00 at Ascot today.

After winning his sole start in an Irish point, this seven-year-old impressed on debut for Donakd McCain when easily landing a 10-runner novice hurdle at Carlisle by five lengths from Garrettstown who went to finish runner-up to subsequent Greatwood Hurdle winner Harambe at Market Rasen off an official ratong of 130.

The Con Man was the on the sidelines for 367 days before finishing a highly promising five length second of seven to Marie’s Rock at Haydock.

Marie’s Rock is an exciting sort who has since landed a Listed contest to be rated 144, whilst the third and fourth home Ebony Jewel and Stimulating Song have also both won since.

The Con Man backed that up with a solid three length second of 11 to Flick on handicap debut at the same venue where he travelled strongly throughout and went clear two from home before being headed on the run-in.

He then got back to winning ways at Kelso last month when scoring easily by 6 1/2 lengths from McGowan’s Pass off a mark of 128.

I thought The Con Man was value for much more than the winning margin, so a 7lb rise in the weights could well be on the leninet side and not enough to stop The Con Man going in again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Con Man (6/1 bet365 – BOG)