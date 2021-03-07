Pobbles Bay weighted to strike under Wedge

Pobbles Bay has been let down by his jumping in his last two starts, but on the pick of hos form looks a massive player at the weights and worth a punt at 13/2 to bounce back now reunited with Adam Wedge in the 3m 2f handicap chase on today’s card at Sedgefield (2.20).

The Evan Williams’ trained 11-year-old had previously shaped nicely on seasonal reappearance at Aintree where he raced at the rear before staying on well from two out to finish a 14 length second of 12 to Minellacelebration in a competitive class 2 off a rating of 130.

Pobbles Bay now drops back down into class 3 company, in which he has a 33 per cent strike rate having won four times and been placed once in 12 starts, off 127.

That is 3lb lower than when last successful over fences when beating Kingswell Theatre by 1 1/2 lengths at Ffos Las in April of 2019.

He got put up to 139 for that and wasn’t disgraced off it when eighth of 17 to Potter’s Corner in the 2019 class 1 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Pobbles Bay is now clearly on a nice mark on the pick of his form, and having been ridden by Sean Bowen and Conor Ring is now partnered by Wedge who was onboard when runner-up at Aintree and has won three times on him and been placed on five occasions in 19 starts.

So in what looks a weak affair for the grade, he looks to have lots going for him in this if getting his jumping act together.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Pobbles Bay (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)