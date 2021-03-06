W*nk for workers wants to give back to our communities

An off the wall COMMUNITY support project even by Daily Sport standards is gaining MOMENTUM after being born out of the national support that ‘Clap for carers’ received.

WANK FOR WORKERS is the brainchild of retired LOCAL GOVERNMENT worker Bob from London who has ‘Single Handedly’ been Supporting key workers throughout the PANDEMIC by having a weekly WANK on his ‘POSH’ Islington [London] doorstep every Tuesday evening for the past year.

Now his recently launched ‘WANK FOR WORKERS’ foundation has applied for FUNDING from HM Government and the National Lottery to HELP others.

Bob 62, told Daily Sport “Well I saw ‘Clap for Carers’ and thought what can I do help? And WANKING sprang to mind.” Adding “I contacted other SNOBBY support groups and suggested we work ‘Hand in Glove’ together but they weren’t interested.”

Bob has since written to old ‘Doris Jobsworth’ AKA the prime minister in No.10 asking him to consider making ‘Wank for Workers’ a notional EVENT every Tuesday evening at 6pm, but as yet the PM hasn’t replied maybe he’s got too much on his hands right now?