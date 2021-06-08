Poet’s Eye a punt at 6s on handicap debut at Salisbury

I think Poet’s Eye is potentially ahead of her mark and worth a punt at 6/1 on handicap debut in the 1m fillies’ contest on today’s card at Salisbury (2.45).

This Kevin Philippart De Foy trained four-year-old has only had three starts and shaped best in the first of those on debut over 1m at Lingfield back in January when a second of 10 to Ahdab.

After dwelling at the start and finding herself at the rear she ran on well inside the final furlong to be nearest at the finish and beaten 3 1/4 lengths.

The winner has since won a class 4 handicap off 81 and ran off 83 when last seen in action, whilst the third home Lammas was allotted an opening handicap mark of 76.

Canzone and Top Drop, who finished in fourth and fifth, are also now rated 71 and 70 respectively.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 5 affair and suggests that the assessor may have taken a chance in allotting Poet’s Eye an opening mark of just 67.

I think she could be thrown-in if able to reduce that run, despite the fact that she has not built on that in two subsequent outings.

Poet’s Eye looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind and having been given a break now drops back to a mile.

That is a plus in my eyes, so with her handler continuing to be among the winners everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Poet’s Eye (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)