Poet’s Magic looks just the trick at Ayr

Having caught the eye last time out, Poet’s Magic looks worth a punt in the 5.15 at Ayr today now dropped back in class.

That run came at Musselburgh on her first start for John Quinn when third of 11 rto How Bizarre in a class 5 off a mark of 63.

After being slowly away, Poet’s Magic travelled strongly into the contest before not getting thec learest of passages and stayong on to be nearest at the finish and beaten 1 3/4 lengths.

She is able tp race in this lower grade class 6 affair off an unchanged mark and that is just 1lb higher than when a fine neck second at Epsom in a class 6 on his penultiamte start last season.

It gives the four-year-old filly every chance at the weights of finally getting off the mark if building on that spin.

She has also been placed in three of her foru starts in the grade and hails from a yard in good form at present and has a 25 per cent strike rate with its runners at the track in the past 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Poet’s Magic (5/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)