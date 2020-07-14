Pocket the standout punt at Ripon

Herbert Pocket showed enough last time out to suggest he is worth an interest in the 6.35 at Ripon today.

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old is a lightly-raced sort who after being sent off at huge odds attracted support on handicap debut at Leicester when sent off 5/1 but failing to live up to expectations and finishing sixth of nine to Ten Chants.

However, there was lots more to like about his effort at Thirsk eight days ago when fourth of 13 to Rosa Gold.

After being very slowly away, Herbert Pocket made good headway two from home and kept on nicely to be beaten just over three lengths off a mark of 54.

The winner is a thriving sort and the runner-up, his stable companion Temper Trap, has come out and won since.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 6 affair and Herbert Pocket is able to race in it off an unchanged rating.

I think that mark is exploitable and Herbert Pocket appeals as thye type that has more to offer when getting it right at the start.

The yard also does well with its runners at the venue, so eveything looks in place for a big run from Herbert Pocket if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Herbert Pocket (5/1 Unibet, Betfred – BOG)