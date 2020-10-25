Shadow worth siding with at 9s in Old Roan

Midnight Shadow looks weighted to go well and worth siding with at 9/1 in competitive and wide-open looking renewal of the 2m 4f Old Roan Handicap Chase at Aintree today (1.57).

This Sue Smith trained seven-year-old was a very smart Grade 2 winning hurdler and rated 158 at his peak over the smaller obstacles.

He took well to fences last season, finishing a close second to Keepers Hill at Haydock off an official rating of 155 before running out the fortunate winner of the Grade 2 Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham off 150 when Champ was four lengths clear when falling two from home.

Midnight Shadow then ran a cracker when a 3 1/2 length second of seven to Itchy Feet in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles at Sandown and now meets that rival on 5lb better terms but can be backed at three times the odds of Olly Murphy’s charge.

The selection also ran well when last seen in action at the Cheltenham Festival in March and finishing a 10 1/4 length sixth of 12 to Samcro in the Grade 1 Marsh Novices’ Chase off 150.

He now makes his handicap debut off a rating of 149 and that looks exploitable in my eyes on the pick of his form.

Midnight Shadow also appeals as the type that has more to offer this season and has course winning form to his name over hurdles.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Midnight Shadow (9/1 William Hill – BOG, paying 5 places)