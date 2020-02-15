Yala Enki has a Grand chance at Haydock

With underfoot conditions holding no fears and proven course for to his name, Yala Enki looks to have lots going for him and the one to be on in the Grand Narional Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock today (3.15).

This Paul Nicholls trained 10-year-old has won twice and been placde once in six start at the Mserseyside venue.

Those success included a 54 lengtb beating of Blaklion in the 2018 running of this contest on bottomnless ground when in the care of Ventia Williams.

He went on to score at Bangor last season and was far from disgarced on his final start of the campaign when a 30 length seventh of 16 to Al Boum Photo in the Grade 1 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Yala Enki then moved to join Nicholls and has looked as good as ever for the Ditcheat handler in three starts this season.

After finishing 12th of 24 to De Rasher Counter in the Grade 3 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, Yala Enki ran a cracker when a staying 2 3/4 length third of 17 to Potters Corner in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

He has since resumed winning ways with an emphatic 5 1/2 length suvcess over Rock The Kasbah in the Portman Cup at Taunton when survining a stumble after the last to score off a rating of 157.

Yala Enki is able to race in this off an unchanged mark, so that gives him every chance from a handicapping perpsective of going in again.

He also has a 66 per cent strike rate over the 3m 4f trip and gets the testing ground that he relishes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Yala Enki (100/30 general – use BOG firms)