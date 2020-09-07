Tadaawol looks tasty at Leicester

Having slipped to a career-low mark, Tadaawol looks worth siding with at 9/1 in the 7f apprentice handicap at Leicester today (1.15).

This Roger Fell trained seven-year-old was last successful in a class 4 over 1m at Carlisle in May of last year when finding plenty of pressure to score by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 80.

He went on to be placed in two of his next three starts in class 4s off 82 and is now able to race in this class 6 off just 63 – a massive 17lb lower than when last victorious.

It gives Tadaawol major claims from a handicapping perspective in this class 6 affair and he comes into this on the back of a decent keeping on 3 1/2 length fourth of 13 to Serenading over the 7f trip of this at Newcastle.

This is also just his fourth outing in class 6 company and Tadaawol has proven winning form on the forecast good-to-soft ground.

Paula Muir has also partnered him to success previously, so if building on his latest effort this looks a nice opening for Tadaawol to belatedly get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tadaawol (9/1 bet365 – BOG)