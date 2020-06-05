Bank-F**ked after 10 person LOCKDOWN orgy

A bank branch in a leafy suburb of London has been forced to LOCK its doors over night after CCTV footage showed up to 10 participants in a MASS lockdown breaking ORGY.

The foyer which houses the ATM’s is normally left open 24/7 for customer but is now LOCKED 5pm – 9am due to local SWINGERS holding an anything goes SEX session in there.

However they may have bitten off more then they can chew and are now left venue less or BANK-F**KED

Daily Sport spoke anonymously to one of those involved who told our reporter “Well us F**KING in the bank makes a change for all the banks F**KING us.”

Well Sport Readers you can’t argue with that statement can you