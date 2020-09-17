Police close ILLEGAL wanking festival and slap organiser with £10K fine

Yesterday police in DUDLEY were out in force, enforcing the 6 person rule and closing all MASS gatherings, as Daily Sport went along to see officers on the front line in action and what a day we picked to be there as officers RAIDED and closed down an ILLEGAL wanking festival with 35 participants.

The event organised outside of the rules of sanctioning body WWF [World Wanking Federation] and in breach of LOCKDOWN rules was staged by head of the aptly named HARDON ROAD residents association DIRTY MICK who residents claim is the local WANKING champion on the unlicensed circuit.

Old dirty [Mick] not has been handed a £10,000 fine and ordered not to repeat OFFEND or he’ll COME before magistrates.

Chief Insteptor Willy Deeping told Daily Sport “This guy has been on our radar for some time now and this time he was caught in the act.”

One resident who didn’t want to be named said “He’s know as head of Neighbourhood WANK as he’s always at it.”