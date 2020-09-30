Production a 9/1 punt under Doyle

Production looked an unlucky loser last time out under an inexperienced rider, so at makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 6f handicap at Nottingham today (2.55) now partnered by Hollie Doyle for the first time.

That run came at Pontefract where the Ed Walker trained four-year-old got trapped on the rails a furlong from home under 7lb claimer Hannah Fraser.

When he did eventually see daylight, Production kept on strongly two finish a two length third of nine to Lezardieux under a hands a heels and very tender ride.

Prior to that he had also ran well when runner-up at Kempton when gain doing all his best work at the finish to be beaten 3/4 of a length.

Those runs suggest his time is near and Production’s current mark of 74 looks exploitable on the pick of his form.

He won twice when in the care of Richard Hannon with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 at Redcar where he stayed on well to go clear before being eased down to beat Highwaygrey by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark 76.

Production got put up 5lb for that and ran well of his revised rating of 81 when a 4 1/2 length fourth of nine to Marronier.

So, now under stronger handling, he looks weighted to go well here granted better luck in-running.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Production (9/1 Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)