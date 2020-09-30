Well-weighted The Daley Express worth a wager at 11s

Having posted an improved an eye-catching effort last time out, The Daley Express makes plenty of appeal at 11/1 in the 5f handicap at Nottingham today (4.05)

That spin came at Wolverhampton where the Ron Harris trained six-year-old finished fourth of nine to Victory Rose.

After being held-up off the pace and caught back further than ideal, he kept on in taking fashion to be nearest at the finish and beaten 1 3/4 lengths.

It was a huge step back in the right direction having been well-beaten in his first five starts this season and the Daley Express is able to race in this same grade class 5 affair off an unchanged mark of 75.

That is 10lb lower than when last successful at Wolverhampton 12 months ago. His win prior to that had come on the turf at Bath a month earlier off 84.

After scoring at Wolverhampton The Daley Express went on to run very well in a class 3 at York when a 4 1/2 length four of 22 to Moss Gill off 90.

Those efforts make him dangerously well-treated and a huge player in this if building on his latest run – especially with Joshua Bryan taking another 3lb of his back with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way The Daley Express (11/1 generally available – use BOG firm paying 4 places()