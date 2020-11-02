Production a punt under Marquand

Production looked an unlucky loser last time out under an inexperienced rider, so now partnered by Tom Marquand is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.50).

That run came at Pontefract where the Ed Walker trained four-year-old got trapped on the rails a furlong from home under 7lb claimer Hannah Fraser.

When he did eventually see daylight, Production kept on strongly two finish a two length third of nine to Lezardieux under a hands a heels and very tender ride.

Prior to that he had also ran well when runner-up at Kempton when again doing all his best work at the finish to be beaten 3/4 of a length.

Those runs suggest his time is near and Production’s current mark of 72 looks exploitable on the pick of his form.

He won twice when in the care of Richard Hannon with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 at Redcar where he stayed on well to go clear before being eased down to beat Highwaygrey by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark 76.

Production got put up 5lb for that and ran well of his revised rating of 81 when a 4 1/2 length fourth of nine to Marronier.

So, now under stronger handling, he looks to hold major claims in this class 4 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Production (3/1 BetVictor – BOG)