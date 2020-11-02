Tathmeen weighed to strike at Wolves

Having been eased further in the weights following an eye-catching run last time out, Tathmeen looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (6.50).

This Antony Brittain trained five-year-old was in good form at the start of the year when winning three times. The last of those successes came in this grade – class 4 – when scoring at Newcastle off a mark of 77.

He went on to finish a solid second here in a class 3 off 84 and also ran well when fourth in a class 3 at Haydock off 85.

Tathmeen is now able to race off a reduced rating of 72 having posted an improved effort last time out over course and distance when a 1 1/4 length seventh of 10 to Prince Of Rome off 1lb higher.

He was slowly away that day and denied a clear run before keeping on nicely to be nearest at the finish.

Given how the race panned out he was arguably an unlucky loser, so if building on that and granted better luck in-running he looks weighted to take all the beating at a venue he has won once and been placed twice in five starts over this trip.

Harry Russell also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim, and everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tathmeen (7/2 BetVictor, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)